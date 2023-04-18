Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 4.4%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.97. 118,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 188,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth about $182,000.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.