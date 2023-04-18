American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) vs. New Wei (OTCMKTS:WLTGQ) Critical Review

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) and New Wei (OTCMKTS:WLTGQ – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

American Resources has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Wei has a beta of 79.21, suggesting that its share price is 7,821% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Resources and New Wei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $39.47 million 2.56 -$1.45 million ($0.02) -64.50 New Wei N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New Wei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Resources.

17.8% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of American Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of New Wei shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Resources and New Wei, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 New Wei 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Resources presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.08%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than New Wei.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and New Wei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -3.66% N/A -40.94% New Wei N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Resources beats New Wei on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Resources

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

About New Wei

Walter Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal. Its products include thermal coal, anthracite, metallurgical coke, coal bed methane gas, and other related products. It operates through following reportable segments: U.S. Operations, Canadian and U.K. Operations, and Other. The U.S. Operations segment includes hard coking coal and thermal coal mines in both Alabama and West Virginia, a coke plant in Alabama, and coal bed methane extraction operations also located in Alabama. The Canadian and U.K. Operations segment comprises of operates in Walter Canada, Wolverine’s Perry Creek, Brazion’s Brule, Brazion’s Willow Creek, and Energybuild. The Other segment represents operations in Birmingham, Calgary, and Vancouver. Walter Energy was founded by James Willis Walter in 1946 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

