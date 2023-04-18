American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Up 68.1% in March

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,400 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the March 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

Shares of AOUT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 42,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

