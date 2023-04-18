American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at National Bankshares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

HOT.UN remained flat at C$2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 34,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,792. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.70. The firm has a market cap of C$196.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.40. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

