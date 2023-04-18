American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,800 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the March 15th total of 274,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,505,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Green Price Performance
ERBB stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7,926,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,192,573. American Green has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About American Green
