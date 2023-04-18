American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,800 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the March 15th total of 274,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,505,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Green Price Performance

ERBB stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7,926,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,192,573. American Green has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About American Green

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on December 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

