American Airlines Group (AAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,022 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 331,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

