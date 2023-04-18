Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Illumina stock opened at $229.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $352.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.49.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

