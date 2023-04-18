Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 720 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

COO stock opened at $371.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $421.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.80.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

