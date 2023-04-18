Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 984,919 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

