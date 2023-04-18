Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $663,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $123.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.94 and a 12 month high of $203.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

