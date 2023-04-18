Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $312,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $200.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $250.52.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.