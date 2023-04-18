Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.87.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

