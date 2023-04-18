Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 3,489 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $126.19 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

