Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

