Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,700 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $463.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.53. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.01%.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $497,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,134 shares in the company, valued at $15,358,570.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $895,980. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth about $1,502,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

