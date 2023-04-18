Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Short Interest Up 55.5% in March

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the March 15th total of 194,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 25,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after buying an additional 289,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $175,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

