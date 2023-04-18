Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Reaches $125.40 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $125.40 million and $1.22 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010427 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00026913 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

