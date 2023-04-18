Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Ally Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ally Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. 9,473,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,634. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

