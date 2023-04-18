Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) Trading Down 1.1%

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:AWHHF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $51.55. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55.
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.
