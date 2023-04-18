Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) Trading Down 1.1%

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:AWHHF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $51.55. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

Allied World Assurance Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55.

Allied World Assurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied World Assurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied World Assurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.