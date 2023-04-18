Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given New C$27.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

APYRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of APYRF remained flat at $17.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

