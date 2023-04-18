Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

TSE AQN traded down C$0.54 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,875. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$8.70 and a one year high of C$19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.37. The stock has a market cap of C$7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Articles

