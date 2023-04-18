Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stake Lifted by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.