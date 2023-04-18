Alera Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.91. 571,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,753. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.