Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $495.46. The stock had a trading volume of 393,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,594. The company has a market cap of $219.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $609.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.64 and its 200 day moving average is $489.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

