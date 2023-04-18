Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 0.5% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PJAN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. 14,165 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $681.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.