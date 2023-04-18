Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 1.5 %

CP traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.82. 694,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

