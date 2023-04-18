Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Aflac by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Aflac stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.81. 531,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

