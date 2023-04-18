Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Atlassian by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Atlassian by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 13.2% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after acquiring an additional 200,703 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.73. 395,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $1,327,072.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,699,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,715 shares of company stock valued at $44,513,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.15.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

