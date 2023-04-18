Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $101,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,692,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $80,037.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,185. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $82.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,164,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

