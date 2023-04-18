Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the March 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ALEAF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Aleafia Health has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

