Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the March 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Aleafia Health Price Performance
Shares of ALEAF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Aleafia Health has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
Aleafia Health Company Profile
