Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.34% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $238,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $286.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.51. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.