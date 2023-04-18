Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $287.12. 124,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,368. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

