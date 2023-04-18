AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,199,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

