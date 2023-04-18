Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,310,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,876,000 after buying an additional 487,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,029,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,037,367. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.13, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.