Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after buying an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $281,635,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $85.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.