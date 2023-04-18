ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 4,763,965 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,946,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,763,965 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.96% of Lumen Technologies worth $51,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LUMN opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

