ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,892 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

