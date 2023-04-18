Acala Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.29 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $67.93 million and $3.29 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020304 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,210.15 or 0.99919857 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10206345 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,980,583.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.