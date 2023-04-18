abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance
Shares of AWP opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
