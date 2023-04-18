abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

Shares of AWP opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,197,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after buying an additional 634,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 399,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 241,893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 78,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 59,917 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading

