AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Price Target Raised to C$0.60 at National Bank Financial

AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AbraSilver Resource Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of AbraSilver Resource stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. 819,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,523. AbraSilver Resource has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.
About AbraSilver Resource
