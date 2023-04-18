AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Price Target Raised to C$0.60 at National Bank Financial

AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AbraSilver Resource Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AbraSilver Resource stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. 819,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,523. AbraSilver Resource has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

About AbraSilver Resource

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as a precious metals exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Diablillos property that covers an area of approximately 79 square kilometers located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas property covering an area of 6,300 ha in Chubut Province, Argentina.

