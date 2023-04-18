AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $284.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

