AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,815,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.18. The company had a trading volume of 535,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $282.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

