A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 270,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,991. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.