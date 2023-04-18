9,188 Shares in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Breakwater Capital Group owned approximately 0.27% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JSMD. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,934. The firm has a market cap of $181.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

