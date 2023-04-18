8,906 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

