888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Insider Yariv Dafna Purchases 20,000 Shares

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) insider Yariv Dafna bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,304.54).

888 Price Performance

888 stock traded up GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 78 ($0.97). 4,068,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,721. 888 Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 50.50 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($2.72). The stock has a market cap of £348.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 888 to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.04) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Further Reading

