86,537 Shares in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises 1.2% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Breakwater Capital Group owned 1.47% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. 3,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,064. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $158.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.90.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

