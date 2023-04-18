865 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 865 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 40.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $307.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.38.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

