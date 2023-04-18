6,373 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. J. M. Smucker accounts for approximately 1.1% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.50. The company had a trading volume of 180,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,565. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.85.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

