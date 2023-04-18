630,243 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 630,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of VRRM opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.19. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,726,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

